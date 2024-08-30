NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,971 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,494. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

