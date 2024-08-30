Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday after Pivotal Research raised their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $900.00. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $701.86 and last traded at $695.72. 841,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,814,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $692.48.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

