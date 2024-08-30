Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $687.39 and last traded at $689.03. Approximately 372,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,829,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $695.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $629.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.