New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 799 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 2.0% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,560. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

