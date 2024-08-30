New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for approximately 0.3% of New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,024,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.92. The company had a trading volume of 594,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

