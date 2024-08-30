New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.08

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 1181874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

NFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,892,000 after buying an additional 113,835 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,418,000 after buying an additional 634,851 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,647,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

