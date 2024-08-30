NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Director Acquires $866,250.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NextNav Stock Performance

NN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $949.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth about $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after buying an additional 415,554 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in NextNav by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.