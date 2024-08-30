Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) CEO Michael E. Daniels Sells 8,003 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Daniels sold 8,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $792,136.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,349.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.85. 544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,207. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $104.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIC. Stephens lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth $67,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

