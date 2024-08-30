Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.38

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 25705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

