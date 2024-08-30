NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,040 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $41.07. 485,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Compass Point upped their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

