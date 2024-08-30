North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. 1,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 68,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $527.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.50.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in North American Construction Group by 686.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 24,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.