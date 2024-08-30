North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.88 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. 8,677,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

