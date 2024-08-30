North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $7.23 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,705,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

FMC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 979,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,140. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $88.83.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.