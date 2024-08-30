Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 371990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 137.14%. The business had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

