NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Position Cut by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,398.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 99,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NRG Energy stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. The stock had a trading volume of 231,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,762. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $87.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

