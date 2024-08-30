Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the July 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

