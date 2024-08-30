Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the July 31st total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:JCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 90,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.38.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
