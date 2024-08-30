Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

JRI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,759. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 552,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 494,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 31.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 134,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

