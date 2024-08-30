Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 139,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
JRI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,759. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
