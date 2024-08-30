NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $155.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $121.75 and last traded at $119.35. 112,121,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 442,790,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.59.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,451,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,021,333 shares of company stock worth $599,173,182 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,371,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

