Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 164.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $13,168,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $8,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 327,416 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 249,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,243,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

