Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0553 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $371.58 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0553 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05507451 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $15,256,902.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

