ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Performance
ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68.
ObsEva Company Profile
