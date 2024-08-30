Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 1.2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.38 and last traded at $56.50. 3,357,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,266,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.