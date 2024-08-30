OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 1,417,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.
OCI Stock Performance
Shares of OCI stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $32.35. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508. OCI has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.
OCI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OCI
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3M’s Turnaround Story Will Continue This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.