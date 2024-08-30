OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,159,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 1,417,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.4 days.

OCI Stock Performance

Shares of OCI stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $32.35. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508. OCI has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

OCI Company Profile

OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, and Nitrogen Europe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, ammonium nitrate + sulphur, renewable and lower carbon ammonia, nitric acid, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.

