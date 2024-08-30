Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.48. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at $374,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,165. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

