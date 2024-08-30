OMC Financial Services LTD Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OMC Financial Services LTD increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 7.8% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,497,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Shares of MA traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.63 and its 200-day moving average is $458.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total value of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

