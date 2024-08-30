OMC Financial Services LTD Lowers Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OMC Financial Services LTD cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,006,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.