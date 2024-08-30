OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 13,994 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OMC Financial Services LTD cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,994 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,114,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

