Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.09

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $100.04, with a volume of 483672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,317,000 after buying an additional 1,104,566 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

