OmniFlix Network (FLIX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.61 Million

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a market cap of $33.61 million and approximately $86,956.51 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OmniFlix Network

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official website is omniflix.network. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork.

Buying and Selling OmniFlix Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.13241927 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $86,767.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

