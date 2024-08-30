One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).
One Heritage Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than One Heritage Group
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for One Heritage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Heritage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.