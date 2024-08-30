One Heritage Group (LON:OHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of One Heritage Group PLC (LON:OHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 3670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.09).

One Heritage Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,243.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC operates as a property development and management company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of residential and co-living properties in urban communities. It is also involved in the leasing of properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

