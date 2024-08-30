Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orion Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORINF remained flat at $47.16 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. Orion Oyj has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $47.16.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

