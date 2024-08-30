Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 197,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

