Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.83.
OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Price Performance
OTIS opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.80. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Featured Stories
