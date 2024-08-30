Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Short Interest Up 62.7% in August

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE OVV traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $42.83. 2,964,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,271. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.