Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Trading Down 2.6%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.70. 299,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,954,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

