Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE OMI opened at $15.90 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $521,725. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

