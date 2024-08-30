Oxler Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,274 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. 2,095,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,747. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.