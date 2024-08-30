Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

