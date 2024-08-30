Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. 74,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares worth $621,118. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

