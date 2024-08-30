PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $10.73

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $11.05. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 974,666 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

