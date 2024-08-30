PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 11.7%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 488,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 408,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of PainReform in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

PainReform Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PainReform stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 13.60% of PainReform worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations.

