Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 103,775 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,775 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.34. 6,105,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,420. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

