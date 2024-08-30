Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 136,628 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 118.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 136,628 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SM Energy worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

