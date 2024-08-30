Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,326 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 323.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 605,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,779. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $223.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,631 shares of company stock worth $2,039,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.