Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $22,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.07. 1,284,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,639. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,584 shares of company stock worth $15,304,363. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

