Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,508 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Oscar Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,582,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,846,000 after purchasing an additional 337,850 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,156,000 after buying an additional 2,409,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,942,000 after buying an additional 392,837 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Oscar Health Stock Up 2.8 %

OSCR stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,633. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.