Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,344,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after buying an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OSK traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $107.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.18.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.07.

View Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.