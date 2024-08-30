Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.15 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of AMETEK worth $24,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.05. 1,231,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,677. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

