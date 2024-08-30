Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Conduent by 68.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 310,299 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth $276,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 198.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 508,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 49.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of CNDT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 680,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.20.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

