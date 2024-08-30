Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,692 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Arcus Biosciences worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 259,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,094 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,613,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1,396.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arcus Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 436,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 100.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.