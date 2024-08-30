Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $7,754,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,959,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,655. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock worth $9,264,905 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.